Volkswagen marks the end of Beetle production in Mexico

Volkswagen on Wednesday celebrated the coming end of production of its most iconic model, the Beetle.

An event was held at the automaker’s Puebla, Mexico, factory as a denim blue Final Edition coupe rolled down the assembly line that is slated to be put on display at the company’s nearby museum.

However, a Volkswagen spokesperson said that production of the third-generation Beetle will continue into next week, before the facility is retooled to replace it with a subcompact SUV aimed at the North American market.

It’s the second time the facility has hosted a grand farewell for the beloved Bug. The last of the 21.5 million original Type 1 cars was manufactured there in 2003, ending a run that stretched back to 1938 when it debuted in Germany under the Nazi regime.

Puebla also produced the retro-modern New Beetle from 1998 to 2010, but it and the latest version were niche products compared to their mass-market predecessor, with a combined total of just 1.5 million produced.

This will mark the first time since Beetle production was restarted in 1945 at the end of World War 2 that the nameplate won’t be in the company’s portfolio, and there are no plans to resurrect it in the foreseeable future.

Instead, VW will soon be launching an all-electric reboot of the classic Microbus minivan called the I.D. Buzz as its flagship heritage model, while a battery-powered dune buggy is under consideration.