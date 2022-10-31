The Classic Jeep CJ returns in a shocking way

The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S are set to become the brand's first all-electric models in 2024, but some of its older models may follow in their tire tracks.

The automaker has revealed the CJ-based Surge, a restored and updated 4x4 that has been equipped with a battery electric powertrain.

The Surge swaps the CJ's internal combustion engine and transmission for a 268 horsepower electric motor bolted to the frame and connected to its two-speed transfer case.

The engine pulls its power from a 24-module battery pack installed in the cargo area and sends it to a pair of stout Dana 44 axles from the Jeep Performance Parts catalog.

A two-inch lift kit accommodates 35-inch tires mounted to steelie-style Black Rhino Solid rims.

Additional modifications include a steel bumper from a Wrangler JK with integrated Warn winch, concept rock rails, a cropped windshield and a modern rotary shifter.

The vehicle will be on display at the aftermarket industry's SEMA trade show in Las Vegas to preview what could become an available electric conversion kit.

Ford and General Motors have recently introduced similar packages that can be used for various vehicles.

Aside from the power output, Jeep has not released any other performance specifications, including driving range.

The Recon and Wagoneer S both share a common platform, but have been designed with very different purposes in mind.

The Recon is envisioned as a Wrangler-style off-roader, while the Wagoneer S is more of a luxurious street SUV with 600 horsepower and a range of 400 miles between charges.