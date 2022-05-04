Shock: A used GMC Hummer EV just sold for $260,420

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The new GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup has a list price of $112,495, but its market value is much higher than that.

Following the sale of one of the all-electric pickups with 800 miles on the odometer in early April for $275,000 a second has been auctioned for nearly as much.

The 85-mile example went for $260,420 on the Cars & Bids website last week, supporting the going rate for the limited edition model.

GMC had only delivered 100 of the tri-motor, 1,000 horsepower vehicles through March and likely won't build much more than 1,000 through the end of the year as it ramps up the production line to full capacity.

The automaker currently has over 70,000 orders for the pickup and SUV version that will follow it in 2024.

By then, there will also be several lower-priced models, including an entry level pickup for $79,.995 with two motors and 625 hp.