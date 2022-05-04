Expand / Collapse search
Shock: A used GMC Hummer EV just sold for $260,420

All-electric pickup is in high demand

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is the brand's first electric pickup and packed with performance and tech, Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reports.

The new GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup has a list price of $112,495, but its market value is much higher than that.

The GMC Hummer EV has removable roof panels.

The GMC Hummer EV has removable roof panels. (GMC)

Following the sale of one of the all-electric pickups with 800 miles on the odometer in early April for $275,000 a second has been auctioned for nearly as much.

The GMC Hummer EV is a fully capable off-road vehicle.

The GMC Hummer EV is a fully capable off-road vehicle. (GMC)

The 85-mile example went for $260,420 on the Cars & Bids website last week, supporting the going rate for the limited edition model.

The GMC Hummer EV's tri-motor drivetrain has 1,000 hp and can acellerate the truck to 60 mph in three seconds.

The GMC Hummer EV's tri-motor drivetrain has 1,000 hp and can acellerate the truck to 60 mph in three seconds. (GMC)

GMC had only delivered 100 of the tri-motor, 1,000 horsepower vehicles through March and likely won't build much more than 1,000 through the end of the year as it ramps up the production line to full capacity.

The automaker currently has over 70,000 orders for the pickup and SUV version that will follow it in 2024.

By then, there will also be several lower-priced models, including an entry level pickup for $79,.995 with two motors and 625 hp. 

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos