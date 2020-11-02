Uber, Lyft, Via offering Election Day ride-sharing discounts

Lack of transportation is an oft-cited reason for people not turning out to vote on Election Day, and that was before the coronavirus pandemic added a major hitch to the mass transit option for many.

To help address it, several ride-hailing companies are providing discounted rates and other voter-friendly features on Nov. 3.

Uber is listing polling station locations in its app and offering 50% off rides to and from them, up to a $7 discount each way. Separately, it has teamed up with the Pizza to the Polls organization through Uber Eats to help coordinate free food requests for voters waiting in line.

Lyft users can also get a 50% discount on one ride to a polling station or ballot dropbox with a $10 limit using the code 2020VOTE. Lift is also working with several nonprofits, including More Than a Vote and Student Veterans of America, to distribute free rides in certain areas. Bikes and scooters on the Uber and Lyft networks are included in their offers.

Via has partnered with Jersey City, N.J., West Sacramento, Calif., Arlington, Va., and Salt Lake City, Utah, to provide free trips to polling locations. It is doing the same for paratransit riders in Hampton Roads, Va., and all veterans in Washington, D.C.

Curb, which specializes in working with taxi companies to offer fixed upfront pricing instead of metered rates, is giving a $5 discount with the code VOTETODAY.

For those who'd rather drive themselves but don't have a car, Hertz will add a free day on any rental of two or more days that begins on Nov. 2 or Nov. 3.

