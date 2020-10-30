Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Hertz offering free car for Election Day on multiday rentals

Drive the Vote deal is good Nov. 2 and 3

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Hertz providing free rentals to health care workersVideo

Hertz providing free rentals to health care workers

Car rental company helping NYC health care workers get around; Fox Biz Flash: 3/25.

Hertz is making it a little easier and cheaper for Americans to get to the polls on Election Day.

An exterior view of Hertz Car Rental during the coronavirus pandemic on May 23, 2020, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The company, which is operating under bankruptcy protection, is offering a Drive the Vote deal that gives renters a free day on any rental that’s two days or longer and starts on either Nov. 2 or Nov. 3.

The deal applies to neighborhood locations, and renters still need to pay taxes for the free day, similar to when they use Hertz Gold Points for a car.

In promoting the deal, Hertz cited statistics suggesting that 30% of 18- to 29-year-olds didn’t vote in 2016 due to a lack of transportation.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos