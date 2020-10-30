Hertz offering free car for Election Day on multiday rentals

Hertz is making it a little easier and cheaper for Americans to get to the polls on Election Day.

The company, which is operating under bankruptcy protection, is offering a Drive the Vote deal that gives renters a free day on any rental that’s two days or longer and starts on either Nov. 2 or Nov. 3.

The deal applies to neighborhood locations, and renters still need to pay taxes for the free day, similar to when they use Hertz Gold Points for a car.

In promoting the deal, Hertz cited statistics suggesting that 30% of 18- to 29-year-olds didn’t vote in 2016 due to a lack of transportation.

