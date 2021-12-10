Tuscadero pink Jeep Wranglers are hot sellers

Jeep is in the pink.

The brand is extending the availability of the limited edition Tuscadero pink paint offered on the Jeep Wrangler.

The color was launched in August and has garnered nearly 30,000 orders so far, which represents about 10% of the Wranglers it will sell this year.

"We expected Tuscadero to be popular and the customer response has been overwhelmingly strong," Jim Morrison, vice president and head of Jeep North America, said.

The "deep and intense chromatic magenta" can now be ordered on 2022 models through the end of this year as a $395 option.

Jeep hasn't outright said as much, but the color's name is apparently a reference to motorcycle-riding mechanic Pinky Tuscadero from the TV series "Happy Days," who was always dressed in her namesake color.