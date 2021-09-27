Jeep Wrangler Willys Xtreme Recon is a mean military-inspired machine

This would've made saving Private Ryan a lot easier.

Jeep is now offering the military-inspired Wrangler Willys with the 4x4's new Xtreme Recon package, which adds giant 35-inch all-terrain tires to the SUV.

The option also includes a 1.5-inch factory lift kit, retuned suspension, 4.56:1 axle ratio and a reinforced tailgate to accommodate its unique 17-inch wheels wrapped in 315-series BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires.

The Xtreme Recon updates increase the Wrangler's ground clearance to 12.9 inches and its water fording capability to 33.6 inches while improving approach, departure and breakover angles for improved off-road performance.

The Wrangler Willy Xtreme Recon starts at $40,930 and is currently only available with the Wrangler's 3.6-liter eTorque V6 engine. The Willys trim level tips its hat to the original Jeeps and features a black grille plus "Willys" and "4-Wheel Drive" decals. A U.S. Army-style Sarge Green paint color is one of eight color selections.

The Xtreme Recon package is also offered on the Wrangler Rubicon and V8-powered Wrangler 392.