The first 7-passenger Jeep Wrangler is a big deal

Jeep just launched its first three-row models in a decade with the Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, but it's already teasing another.

The Jeep Wrangler Overlook is a concept truck built for the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas that adds seven-passenger seating to the SUV for the first time.

Jeep extended the passenger compartment by a foot into the cargo bay to accommodate the third row of seats, allowing the 4x4 to retain all of its off-road capability.

Jeep also added a safari-style roof with windows that provides five extra inches of headroom to help accommodate the third row.

Since the SEMA show is primarily a forum to show off after-sale accessories, the Overlook is also equipped with a Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit, 37-inch tires, steel bumpers, cowl-mounted auxiliary lighting and is upholstered in Katzkin leather.

Jeep hasn't said if it intends to put a three-row Wrangler model or conversion kit into production, but the brand does seem to be in a "the more the merrier" mood these days.