The Tuscadero Pink Jeep Wrangler is hot

The Jeep Wrangler has been one of the hottest-selling vehicles in the U.S. this year and now it has a color to match.

All Wrangler models can now be ordered in a limited-edition color called Tuscadero Pink.

A similar hot pink color was previously offered on the 2010 Dodge Challenger as Furious Fuchsia and will only be available through November as a $395 option.

"With the Jeep brand celebrating its 80th anniversary, it’s the perfect time to launch a confident and custom color on the most iconic Jeep vehicle – both of which are designed to break the mold and stand out on the road and trails," Jeep North America Vice President Jim Morrison said.

"What’s unique about colors like Tuscadero is that they draw a huge enthusiast following because they’re exciting, authentic and stand out, much like the Jeep community."

Some commenters to an Instagram post on the color by Jeep parent Stellantis' head designer Ralph Gilles' compared it to a Barbie Jeep, but, while the automaker hasn't specifically said it, the name is apparently borrowed from the motorcycle-riding mechanic character Pinky Tuscadero, who was a short-lived love interest of The Fonz on "Happy Days"

Whether or not her little sister Leather Tuscadero will get a similar tribute in an all-black Wrangler is yet to be seen.