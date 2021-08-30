Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jeep
Published

The Tuscadero Pink Jeep Wrangler is hot

The Fonz would love it.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is a V8-powered king of the hill Video

Test drive: The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is a V8-powered king of the hill

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is the most powerful Wrangler ever. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu took the V8-powered truck to the Monticello Motor Club to see what it can do.

The Jeep Wrangler has been one of the hottest-selling vehicles in the U.S. this year and now it has a color to match.

All Jeep Wranglers will be available in Tuscadero Pink for a limited time.

All Jeep Wranglers will be available in Tuscadero Pink for a limited time. (Jeep)

All Wrangler models can now be ordered in a limited-edition color called Tuscadero Pink.

A similar hot pink color was previously offered on the 2010 Dodge Challenger as Furious Fuchsia and will only be available through November as a $395 option.

The 2010 Dodge Challenger was available in Furious Fuchsia.

The 2010 Dodge Challenger was available in Furious Fuchsia. (Dodge)

"With the Jeep brand celebrating its 80th anniversary, it’s the perfect time to launch a confident and custom color on the most iconic Jeep vehicle – both of which are designed to break the mold and stand out on the road and trails," Jeep North America Vice President Jim Morrison said.

"What’s unique about colors like Tuscadero is that they draw a huge enthusiast following because they’re exciting, authentic and stand out, much like the Jeep community."

THE FOX GARAGE – JEEP'S JIM MORRISON INTRODUCES THE NEW WAGONEER:

Return of the Jeep Wagoneer Video

Some commenters to an Instagram post on the color by Jeep parent Stellantis' head designer Ralph Gilles' compared it to a Barbie Jeep, but, while the automaker hasn't specifically said it, the name is apparently borrowed from the motorcycle-riding mechanic character Pinky Tuscadero, who was a short-lived love interest of The Fonz on "Happy Days

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whether or not her little sister Leather Tuscadero will get a similar tribute in an all-black Wrangler is yet to be seen.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos