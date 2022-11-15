Toyota and Lexus dominate most reliable car brands list and you'll be surprised what's last

Toyota is on top .

Last year's second-place finisher has replaced its sister luxury brand Lexus at the top of Consumer Report's reliability ranking list.

The two tied with a rounded-up predicted reliability score of 72, but Toyota was a few decimals better, and they were followed by BMW (65), Mazda (65) and Honda (62).

The study surveyed more than 300,000 owners of 2000 to early 2023 model year cars about 17 potential problem areas.

"Consumers tell us reliability is one of the most important factors when buying a car," Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, said. "Our data can help people choose a satisfying car that can go the distance and avoid headaches at the repair shop, which is more important than ever with high prices, low inventory and more vehicle choices."

The highest-ranked American brand was Lincoln, which was also the higest mover up the list 10th with a score of 54, followed by Buick, which also scored a rounded 54.

Tesla, Chevrolet, GMC, Volkswagen, Jeep and Mercedes-Benz filled out the bottom of the list of 24 brands.

Several automakers, including Dodge, Land Rover and Porsche, are not part of the study due to "low model count or insufficient data."

Hybrid cars led the way among model types ahead of sports cars, hybrid SUVs midsize/large cars and compact pickups, while full-size pickups were at the bottom of the list below plug-in hybrid/electric vehicles.

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid was the most reliable car model with a score of 93, the Lexus GX was second (91), the Mini Cooper was third (89), the Toyota Prius was fourth (89) and the Mazda MX-5 was fifth (85).

Here's a look at the full brand ranking:

1. Toyota

2. Lexus

3. BMW

4. Mazda

5. Honda

6. Audi

7. Subaru

8. Acura

9. Kia

10. Lincoln

11. Buick

12. Genesis

13. Hyundai

14. Volvo

15. Nissan

16. Ram

17. Cadillac

18. Ford

19. Tesla

20. Chevrolet

21. GMC

22. Volkswagen

23. Jeep

24. Mercedes-Benz