The 2022 Toyota Tundra is the safest full-size pickup

The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra has received a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety).

It's the first full-size pickup to receive the highest score under the latest round of updates to the testing procedure.

The Tundra was rated "Good" on all six of the crash tests, including the tough new small overlap driver and front passenger tests that the previous model received a "Poor" score on.

Its automatic emergency braking system also did well and all of its models had "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights, which is a requirement for the Top Safety Pick+ accolade.

The Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 both fell short on the headlight evaluation with some models and only managed Top Safety Pick status, while the Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra and Nissan Titan didn't make the Top Safety Pick cut for various reasons.

The Tundra also received an "Advanced" score on a new nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian test for the automatic braking system, which will be a requirement for the Top Safety Pick+ award in 2023.