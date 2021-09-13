Expand / Collapse search
The top 10 worst vehicles for tall and short drivers

Four models made both of Consumer Reports' lists

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Sometimes you just can’t win.

Consumer Reports has released its Top 10 lists of worst vehicles for short and tall drivers among those recently tested, and four models managed to end up on both.

The Miata and Gladiator both offer open-top driving.

The Miata and Gladiator both offer open-top driving. (Mazda/Jeep)

The Mazda MX-5 Miata and Toyota Tacoma, along with the similar Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, were all found to be subpar for tiny and towering people after being evaluated by CR’s staff, which range from 5 feet, 1 inch to 6 feet, 2 inches in height.

CR writer Mike Quincy tells Fox News Autos the cars are scored on a variety of factors that include ease of entry, visibility and comfort.

Quincy said all of the vehicles suffered from a lack of seating adjustments, while the Mazda is difficult to climb down into and the trucks are hard to enter, even when equipped with factory sidesteps, which are mounted higher and closer to the body than ideal.

Ironically, the Miata, Wrangler and Gladiator can all be driven with open roofs providing an infinite amount of headroom for the tallest occupants.

The tall list also includes the Toyota Supra, Porsche 718 Boxster, Chevrolet Bolt, Hyundai Veloster, Polestar 2 and Honda Insight, while short drivers are warned to avoid Chevrolet Camaro, Mitsubishi Mirage, Chevrolet Colorado/Canyon, Ford F-150 and Nissan Titan.

As far as what tall and short drivers might want to keep an eye out for is concerned, here are CR’s Top 10 best lists:

Best cars for tall drivers:

BMW 7 Series

Porsche Cayenne

BMW X7

Audi Q7

Honda Pilot

Genesis G90

Volvo XC90

BMW X5

Audi A8

Land Rover Range Rover

Best cars for short drivers:

Subaru Forester

BMW 7 Series

Lexus ES

Volvo XC90

Subaru Outback

BMW X5

Lexus RX L

Volkswagen Tiguan

Honda Odyssey 

BMW X3

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos