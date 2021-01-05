Toyota Tacoma, Mitsubishi top 'check engine' light vehicle health report

If you’re looking to keep your motor running, buy a Toyota Tacoma.

That’s one of the takeaways from CarMD’s Vehicle Health Index, which found the 2018 Tacoma was the least likely vehicle to experience a "check engine" light issue.

The 2018 Tacoma finished ahead of the 2015 Honda CR-V and 2018 Toyota Camry in a study that looked at over 19 million 1996-2020 model year vehicles to calculate the percentage of each that flashed a check engine light, which covers a host of problems affecting the engine and emissions systems that includes such things as the catalytic converter, oxygen sensor and even a loose gas cap.

The 2017 Tacoma and 2016 Tacoma ranked fifth and 10th, making the model the only truck in the top 10.

2018 Toyota Tacoma 2015 Honda CR-V 2018 Toyota Camry 2017 Honda Accord 2017 Toyota Tacoma 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2014 Honda CR-V 2017 Ford Explorer 2018 Nissan Rogue 2016 Toyota Tacoma

Toyota didn’t make the top-10 list of brands, however, which, was led by Mitsubishi, Mercedes and Volkswagen.

Mitsubishi Mercedes Volkswagen Buick Ford Mazda BMW GMC Subaru Cadillac

As for how much each light will cost you, it depends on what you drive. Kias were the cheapest at an average of $322.43 per occurrence, followed by Chrysler ($332.83) and Mazda ($339.35).