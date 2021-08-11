The Audi Skysphere autonomous electric sports car can shrink

Audi's latest concept car is a bit of a … stretch.

The Skysphere is an autonomous electric grand tourer with a wheelbase that changes its length depending on the drive mode it is in.

The 17-foot-long two-seater is equipped with rear-hinged "suicide" doors and a 623 hp electric motor that can accelerate the two-ton machine to 62 mph in four seconds when the driver is in control.

Switch to autonomous mode, however, and the steering wheel and pedals retract into the dashboard and the wheelbase increases by 10 inches to give the passengers more space to relax in.

The functional demonstrator is set to make its public debut at the Pebble Beach golf course in California on August 13 in conjunction with Monterey Car Week.

Don't expect it to leave the greens, however, as it isn't destined for the street or production in its current form.