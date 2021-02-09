Audi e-tron GT electric sports sedan revealed to take on Tesla Model S

The Audi e-tron GT is coming for Tesla … and the Taycan.

Audi revealed the production version of the all-electric sports sedan on Tuesday with impressive performance specs.

The sleek 4-door shares its platform and technology with the Porsche Taycan and is very much a competitor to its VW Group-owned cousin, along with the Tesla Model S.

The e-tron GT comes standard with an all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 469 hp that can provide 522 hp in 2.5-second bursts of acceleration. A higher-performance RS e-tron GT is also available with 590/637 hp that can sprint to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and reach an electronically-limited top speed of 155 mph.

The e-Tron GT comes standard with an adjustable air suspension system that can raise or lower the vehicle and a four-wheel steering system to improve maneuverability and handling is available and standard on the RS.

Both use a 93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack rated at 238 miles per charge in the regular GT and 232 miles in the RS and have the capability of being recharged to 80 percent in 22.5 minutes at one of the most powerful public 270 kW DC fast-charging stations. Both ranges are better than the Taycan's best, but far behind the Model S, which can go 390-412 miles per charge, depending on the trim.

Prices for the e-tron GT will start at $100,945 and $140,945 for the RS model when they go on sale this summer. Audi currently offers the electric e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback SUV and sold a combined 7,202 last year.