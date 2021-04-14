Expand / Collapse search
Audi
Published

Audi Q4 e-tron compact electric SUVs debut as brand's cheapest electric vehicles

Compact crossovers enter a popular segment

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Audi is expanding its lineup of all-electric vehicles with two new entry-level models.

(Audi)

The Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback are compact SUVs that are slightly shorter in length than the Tesla Model Y and gas-powered Q5, but with more interior space than the latter thanks to the design of the electric platform.

(Audi)

The two versions are mechanically the same, but the Sportback features a more coupe-like roofline.

(Audi)

Prices are expected to start under $45,000 when they go on sale late this year, and both should qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

Both will be available with either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive with power ratings of 201 hp and 295 hp, respectively.

(Audi)

The Q4 e-trons are all equipped with an 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack that Audi estimates will be good for 250 miles of driving in two-wheel-drive models.

Audi currently offers the larger and more expensive e-tron and e-tron Sportback and will soon launch the $100,945 e-tron GT sports sedan as it aims to create the largest collection of electric luxury models by 2023.

