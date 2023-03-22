Tesla explains how to drag race the Model S after the Dodge Demon destroyed it at the strip

The new 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 on Monday claimed the world's quickest car title with the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.66 seconds on a drag strip.

The 1,025 horsepower muscle car has also been certified with a quarter-mile time of 8.91 seconds that makes it the first production car from a major American brand to break the nine-second barrier.

That includes Tesla, which says the 1,020 hp Model S Plaid can hit 60 mph in 1.99 seconds and cover a quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds.

There are countless videos of the Teslas beating traditional muscle cars in drag races, and even registering better times thanks to modifications made by their owners.

But while the Demon 170 comes from the factory with nearly slick drag radial tires, a transmission brake to help drivers get off the line with maximum torque, a computer-controlled suspension that optimizes weight transfer under acceleration and a few other features, the Model S has a couple tricks of its own it uses to unlock the full potential of its tri-motor drivetrain.

On Tuesday, following the Demon 170s debut, Tesla coincidentally posted a video on its YouTube page that shows how the car's Drag Strip Mode setting works. It was even shot at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which was the venue Dodge used to unveil the Demon 170.

A performance engineer identified as Chris explains how the cooling fans crank up to lower the temperature of the electric motors "because they make the most power when they're coolest." Meanwhile, the battery pack is warmed up a little bit to get it into its optimum operating range.

The Model S already has the advantage of all-wheel-drive traction, but its adjustable suspension also gets involved with something Tesla calls "Cheetah Stance" that engages when the driver steps on the brake and gas pedal at the same time.

That causes the car to squat on its rear tires, but the front suspension then lowers to keep the front of the car down and improve the traction of the front tires.

It's a different strategy than Dodge's, which softens the front suspension and stiffens the rear to maximize traction for the rear-wheel-drive Demon 170 and sets it up for popping a wheelie off the line.

As for who will win in the real world when the two face off on a drag strip, we'll have to wait until deliveries of the Demon 170 begin this summer.

There's always the possibility Tesla will figure out how to make its cars even quicker before then with an over the air software update, like the ones it uses to modify the other features in its cars.