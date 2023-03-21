The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the mullet of muscle cars. Here's what that means

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is new top dog.

Its 1,025 horsepower supercharged V8 makes it the most powerful American ever from a major automaker and the quickest.

The Demon 170 can accelerate to 60 mph in 1.66 seconds and cover a quarter-mile in 8.91 seconds.

No other American muscle car even comes close, thanks to a few unique tricks.

Along with being able to run high octane E85 fuel that unlocks its maximum power, the Demon 170 has an eight-speed automatic transmission and a special Drag Mode that optimizes it for acceleration.

There's also a TransBrake, which allows the driver to rev the engine to build torque while the transmission holds the car in place, and a computer-controlled suspension system that adjusts its stiffness to manage weight transfer to the rear wheels and tires. They are the only ones driving the car, and Dodge gave them special attention.

The Demon 170 is available wight lightweight carbon fiber wheels that cut 157 pounds from the car and were designed to handle the 945 Ib-ft of torque the engine creates, which is enough for it to launch the car at 2.0 G while popping a wheelie.

But the final touch is a set of 11-inch-wide Mickey Thompson drag radial tires, which have never been offered on a car from the factory before. Their nearly slick surfaces providing maximum grip.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Since acceleration, rather than handling, is the primary focus of the Demon 170, the front tires are only eight-inches wide to reduce weight and air resistance.

The staggered setup continues to the car's body, which is the only Challenger that combines narrow front fenders with rear flares from the Challenger widebody models, giving it a mullet-like split-style.

It's business up front and party in the back, or maybe the other way around, depending on your perspective.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Demon 170 is priced at $100,361 and the order books open on March 27. Dodge will build a maximum of 3,000 for the U.S. and 300 for Canada, so you may have to be as quick as it is if you want to get a reservation for one.