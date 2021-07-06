Tesla Cybertruck to copy this GMC Hummer EV feature

The Tesla Cybertruck may have been unveiled before the GMC Hummer EV, but it will be copying one feature introduced by its electric pickup competition from General Motors.

Elon Musk has confirmed in a tweet that Tesla is adding a rear-wheel steering feature to the Cybertruck to make the full-size pickup more maneuverable.

The GMC Hummer EV will launch late this year with rear-wheel steering, which is capable of turning the rear wheels in either the opposite direction to the fronts to tighten its turning circle, or in the same direction to enable diagonal movement.

GMC refers to the latter as CrabWalk, but it allows the vehicle to move only at a 10 degree angle to the direction it is pointing in, not perfectly sideways like the crustacean can.

Musk did not say if the Cybertruck would be able to mimic the CrabWalk, or if the rear-wheel steering will only allow the vehicle, which is over a foot longer than the Hummer EV, to make smaller-radius turns, but he added that there would be "lots of other great things coming."

The Cybertruck and Hummer EV are both being advertised with at least 1,000 horsepower in their top models, the ability to accelerate to 60 mph in three seconds or less and air suspensions that can lift the trucks to provide up to 16 inches of ground clearance.

The Hummer EV will be introduced with a fully-loaded model priced at $112,595, while Tesla lists the top of the line Cybertruck at $79,990 when equipped with its Full Self-Driving option.

Rear-wheel steering is offered on a variety of cars and SUVs, but GMC was the first automaker to put it on a pickup truck with the Quadrasteer option that was available on the GMC Sierra from 2002 to 2005, which did not have a CrabWalk mode.