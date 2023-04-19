Expand / Collapse search
Tesla Cybertruck gets competition from China's Cyberp!ckup

The Great Wall Motor Cyberp!ckup is a 6x6 hybrid

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Tesla's lawyers may need to make a trip to the trademark office … in China.

The brand's upcoming Cybertruck is already facing competition from a new model unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show called the Cyberp!ckup.

The six-wheel vehicle is an electrified monster truck designed by Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor and could be heading to production.

The Cyberp!ckup is based on the conventional, two-axle Shanhai Cannon that is currently on sale.

AEV'S NEW RAM PROSPECTOR IS A TRUCK FOR REAL GOLD DIGGERS

The Great Wall Motor Cyberp!ckup was unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show.

The Great Wall Motor Cyberp!ckup was unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show. (Great Wall Motor)

It has been modified with a third axle, flared fenders and a redesigned grille equipped with a light bar.

Power comes from a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 and is capable of all-electric driving over short distances.

The Cyberp!ckup is a plug-in hybrid.

The Cyberp!ckup is a plug-in hybrid. (Great Wall Motor)

Five locking differentials provide maximum traction across its six wheels.

While technically a show truck, Australia's CarExpert reports that it has already been confirmed for production in China and could be exported.

Great Wall Motor told media the product has been confirmed for production.

Great Wall Motor told media the product has been confirmed for production. (Great Wall Motor)

"The local team always keeps a close eye on new models and concepts that might be of interest for the Australian market. The Cannon 6×6 has certainly caught our eye," A Great Wall Motor Australia spokesperson told the outlet.

"While we can confirm that it’s intended for full production, we’ll need to see whether it’s viable for Australia. The potential for the large pickup segment is something that we’re very aware of so let’s watch this space."

The Hennessey Performance Velociraptor 6x6 is a modified Ford F-150 Raptor.

The Hennessey Performance Velociraptor 6x6 is a modified Ford F-150 Raptor. (Hennessey Performance)

Six-by-six trucks have becoming increasingly popular in recent years.

The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 was a limited edition model priced over $500,000.

The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 was a limited edition model priced over $500,000. (Mercedes-Benz)

Companies like Hennessey Performance and Apocalypse building custom trucks that sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, and even Mercedes-Benz once offered a production model called the G63 AMG 6x6 that listed for over $500,000.

Great Wall Motor did not say how much the Cyberp!ckup will cost, but the standard Shanhai Cannon 4x4 starts around $50,000. 

