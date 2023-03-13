The Tesla Cybertruck might lose this 'odd' feature other pickups have

The Tesla Cybertruck is huge, but it may not be able to haul as many people as expected.

Tesla offered an up-close look at the latest pre-production prototype of the full-size pickup to a few invited guests at its recent Investor Day presentation in Austin, Texas.

Fox News and other major media outlets were not invited to cover the event, which was live-streamed on YouTube.

Retail investor and Tesla owner Matthew Donegan-Ryan was on hand and spoke to several members of the executive and Cybertruck design teams, posting some of the information he collected on Twitter.

THE TESLA CYBERTRUCK'S GIANT WINDSHIELD WIPER'S DIRTY SECRET REVEALED

According to Donegan-Ryan, the production Cybertruck will be about 5% smaller than the original prototype that was unveiled in 2019, which is something Elon Musk has said in the past. This may have resulted in some changes.

The original vehicle featured two rows of three seats, which was demonstrated by Musk when he took his then-girlfriend Grimes and some friends out to dinner in Malibu in the vehicle in December 2019.

Press photos of the Cybertruck concept showed it with a central front seat that could be folded down to create an armrest. This feature is offered on many entry-level work truck models from Ford, GM and Ram.

However, the truck in Austin was equipped with a fixed center console and Donegan-Ryan was told all Cybertrucks will be delivered with the five-seat configuration only, due to the truck's size reduction.

Tesla did not respond to a request from Fox News for confirmation of this detail, but the Cybertruck website still advertises it with the ability to "seat six comfortably" and a photo of the three-across layout.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Donegan-Ryan also said the Cybertruck will not have a rear wall that can be folded down to extend the bed in the cabin like the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV, which is something Musk had previously suggested might be offered.

It is still unknown if the Cybertruck will be sold as a light duty truck, which has more stringent safety requirements that make the addition of a central front seat more difficult than in a heavy-duty truck due to crash safety.

Aside from pickups, the only light vehicle currently offered with a central front passenger seat is the Land Rover Defender.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cybertruck is scheduled to enter production in low volumes later this year.