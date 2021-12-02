Tesla causes teen to fail driver's license test

Teslas can't actually drive themselves yet, but some driving test proctors at the California DMV think they're a little too helpful.

San Jose teen Bryce Rosenblum, 16, told KPIX 5 News that he flunked his driving test in a Model 3 because of the electric car's regenerative braking system, which uses the electric motors to slow the vehicle as it collects energy to charge the battery before the driver touches the brake pedal.

"Right off the bat, she warns me that the car was slowing down on its own, like at a stop sign. And she told me that happened twice, before we even left the parking lot. And then we continue on the test. We did everything that a test is supposed to have in it. And then she then pulled me in and told me I failed," Rosenblum said.

The feature is available on most electric cars, and can be deactivated, but Rosenblum said he was not instructed to do so.

It wasn't the first time the issue has occurred during a test and the DMV told KPIX that it has now sent guidance to its staff to consider the use of the feature as the sole reason to score an error on the evaluation. It also updated Rosenblum's score without requiring him to take the test again.

"Thank you for your inquiry related to Bryce Rosenblum’s behind-the-wheel driving test. DMV’s Field Operations Division reviewed the drive test score sheet and has determined the drive test score will be revised as passing. The customer will be advised that their license should be arriving in the mail soon," the agency said.