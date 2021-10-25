Elon Musk says Tesla Full Self-Driving software has 'issues'

After a two-day delay for some final tweaks, Tesla rolled out the latest version of its Full Self-Driving software on Sunday only to roll it back when "issues" were discovered.

User reports of problems with the partially-automated feature started posting online before Elon Musk tweeted: "Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily. Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA, hence public beta."

Tesla initially made the 10.3 version update available to owners who have earned a safety score of at least 99 out of 100 using an in-car driver monitoring system. The automaker uniquely allows its customers to participate in tests of new driver assistance software.

On Saturday, Musk had tweeted that "Regression in some left turns at traffic lights found by internal QA in 10.3. Fix in work, probably releasing tomorrow."

Some users reported that the rollback entirely disabled their Full Self-Driving feature, rather than just restoring the previous version, according to Reuters.

Tesla is currently under investigation by the National Traffic Safety Administration for how its Autopilot feature, which is less capable than Full Self-Driving, responds to parked emergency vehicles and was asked by the agency to explain why a recent software update to address the issue wasn't labeled a recall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday morning Musk Tweeted that the rollout of an updated 10.3.1 version of the software had begun.