Tesla raises Model 3 and Model Y prices again, now up $8,000 this year

Sold out through June 2022

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Tesla Model S Plaid debuts

Tesla claims the Model S Plaid is the world's quickest car and that the $129,990 sedan can accelerate to 60 mph in less than two seconds.

Tesla has raised the prices of all trim levels of its Model 3 and Model Y by $1,000, the latest in a series of increases this year.

The Tesla Model 3 now starts at $44,990.

The lowest price for a Model 3 is now $44,990 and a Model Y $57,990.

The changes come less than two weeks after a $2,000 bump in the price for the entry-level models, and brings the year to date increase to $8,000.

The base price of a Model Y is $57,990.

The price increase coincides with the addition of Midnight Silver Metallic paint as a standard color, which had previously been a $1,000 option.

The change appears to be  in response to a suggestion made to Elon Musk on Twitter last month to offer a different included color other than Obsidian White, which has been the standard for some time.

Musk has previously indicated that the price adjustments are due to the parts supply and delivery issues affecting the automotive industry and, according to the consumer website, new custom orders won't be delivered until at least June of next year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos