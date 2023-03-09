Smoking: New tech lets Ford's clean electric cars burn rubber

The Ford Mustang Mach-E may soon be even more like a Mustang.

Ford has filed a patent application for technology that can help its electric cars to do smoky tire burnouts.

The conventional Ford Mustang is offered with a feature called "line lock" that applies just the front brakes, which allows the rear tires to spin while the car stays in place.

This can usually be achieved with a powerful rear-wheel-drive car by lightly holding the brake pedal while the rear wheels overcome their brakes, but the system makes it easier to do, both for fun and to warm the tires for better grip before making a run at the drag strip.

FORD COULD SAVE THE MUSTANG AND F-SERIES FROM GOING ALL-ELECTRIC WITH SYNTHETIC FUEL

However, high performance electric vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E GT are typically all-wheel-drive and cannot do this, but Ford has developed a way that they can.

Unlike an all-wheel-drive internal combustion engine car, which sends power from a single motor through a drivetrain, most all-wheel-drive electric cars have at least two electric motors, one for each axle, while some employ three or four.

Ford's patent, titled "Electrified Vehicle Performance Mode With Intentional Wheel Spin for Tire Heating," features drawings of a Mustang Mach-E and describes programming that would create a line lock effect by disabling the front motor and applying the brakes on that end while turning off the traction control at the rear. It can also do it the other way around, allowing the front tires to spin instead.

This could give the Mustang Mach-E an advantage in a drag race against other all-wheel-drive cars that cannot warm their tires, but would also put on quite a show in a parking lot.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Ford has not confirmed this feature is coming and as with many patents, there is no guarantee that it will ever be offered, but the company has a history of doing things like this just for fun.

Along with the previous line lock, the new 2024 Mustang is getting an Electronic Drift Brake that is a handbrake only used to lock the rear tires for drifting and powersliding on a track. The handle and brakes release as soon as you let it go.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The all-wheel-drive Ford Focus RS hot hatchback sold from 2016 to 2018 also had a Drift Mode that sent more power to the rear wheels and loosened up the stability control and offered an optional Drift Stick similar to the Mustang's Electronic Drift Brake.