Someone reinvented the manual transmission. Here's how

Now you really can have it all, if you are willing to pay for it.

Swedish supercar builder Koenigsegg is using cutting edge technology to give its customers a very old-fashioned driving experience.

The company is known for its multi-million cars that are capable of reaching speeds in excess of 275 mph, but also breakthrough automotive innovations.

Its designed modern internal combustion engines that do not use camshafts and is a hybrid car with a single-speed transmission.

Now it has a nine-speed gearbox that can either work like an automatic transmission or a six-speed manual with a clutch pedal, depending on your mood.

It is similar to what is known as a dual-clutch automatic transmission, which typically does not have a clutch pedal and uses computers to switch between gears up or down almost instantaneously.

Koenigsegg's has seven clutches, however, and is not only faster at making changes, but can skip over gears for even better response during sporty driving.

However, it is set to make its debut in a new model called the CC850, which has a gated manual shifter with six speeds. Here is how it works.

The car is also equipped with a clutch pedal, which works by wire and is not directly connected to the transmission.

Instead, it uses force feedback to give the driver the sensation of engaging the clutch as it does exactly that without the computer intervening.

You can even stall it if you mess it up, but the idea is to make the driving itself a more engaging experience, as most high-end supercars have eliminated manual transmissions from their lineups altogether in a quest to maximize performance and meet efficiency regulations.

Another unique feature is that, since the transmission has nine speeds to play with, different modes have six different gear ratios that are optimized for street and track driving.

The CC850 is powered by a turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 that is rated at 1,169 hp when running on gasoline and 1,366 hp one E85.

The company has not said exactly how quick or fast it is yet, but founder Christian von Koenigsegg calls it the TWMPAFMPC, which is an acronym for The World’s Most Powerful And Fastest Manual Production Car.

Pricing has been revealed, however, and the number is nearly as long as that name, starting at around $3,600,000.