Koenigsegg Jesko supercar aims for 300 mph with 'light speed' tech

Koenigsegg already makes the world’s fastest car, but it wants to raise the ante before someone else does.

The Swedish automaker introduced the Jesko supercar at the Geneva Motor Show.

Named for CEO Christian Von Koengisegg’s father, who helped get the company started 25 years ago, the carbon fiber coupe is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that puts out 1,280 hp when it’s running on on pump gas and 1,600 hp on E85.

Koenigsegg thinks that should be good enough for it to break the 300 mph barrier, which would crush the 278 mph record set in 2017 by the Agera RS it succeeds in the company's lineup.

Along with the streamlined street Jesko that may achieve that goal, there’s a track version that can generate over 3,000 pounds of downforce, which is nearly as much as the car weighs.

Both models feature a unique, Koenigsegg-designed, 9-speed “Light Speed Transmission” that uses a package of seven clutches to keep all of the gears you aren’t in except first on deck so you can jump to whichever one you want almost instantly with a pull of a steering wheel-mounted paddle.

Prices for the Jesko start at $3 million and Koenigsegg will build only 125, of which two-thirds are already sold out.

MORE FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

MORE FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS