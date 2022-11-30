Rebooted Scout SUV teased ahead of USA-based brand's launch

The Scout is finding its way back to showrooms.

The classic SUV is being resurrected by Volkswagen as a standalone all-electric brand based in the USA.

The German automaker controls the rights to the Scout intellectual property through its ownership of Navistar, which is a descendant of International Harvester.

Volkswagen announced the establishment of Scout Motors earlier this year, and has now launched a website that includes a new teaser image of what the first model could look like.

The shadowy photo shows the front of an SUV with the iconic boxy shape of the original truck.

A couple of details that can be made out are what appears to be three-across front seating and small "alpine" windows along the sides of the roof.

Former Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh has transferred to the same role at Scout Motors and has been meeting with Scout enthusiasts as the new vehicle and the plan to build it is developed.

Automotive News reported this week that the company has been in discussions with Foxconn, which owns an electric vehicle factory in Lordstown, Ohio, and automotive contract manufacturer Magna about potential partnerships, but the company told Fox News Digital that it would not comment on the "speculation."

Production is expected to begin for the 2026 model year, and the company has said that it plans to have a lineup of models that includes SUVs and pickups.

The Wall Street Journal reported that it is aiming to build around 250,000 vehicles annually.

Specifications and official pricing have not been announced, but Volkswagen had previously indicated that the vehicles will be more affordable than the vehicles Rivian offers today, which start above $70,000.