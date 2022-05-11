Volkswagen is resurrecting Scout as an electric American truck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After over four decades in the wilderness, the Scout may soon return.

Volkswagen is planning to relaunch the Scout brand as an American-based electric off-road SUV and pickup company, pending board approval.

Scouts were previously sold by International Harvester from 1961 to 1980 and Volkswagen currently the rights to the name through its purchase of Navistar, which is the successor of International Harvester.

Sources tell the Wall Street Journal that production would begin in 2026 with the goal of building over 250,000 vehicles annually that would compete against the Ford Bronco lineup, Jeep, Rivian and Land Rover.

VW's head designer Klaus Zyciora apparently confirmed the news by posting sketches of a possible future Scout to his Instagram account with the caption: "to bring a true icon back to life is a challenging task and a great honor! The journey of Scout is about to start.."

Volkswagen Group of America Chief Operating Officer Johan De Nysschen last year suggested the Scout name could return on a vehicle with a price point starting around $40,000.

The original Scout was offered as both a two-door SUV and pickup. International Harvester sold over 500,000 of them during its production run. Details on the new version are reportedly still being worked out, but it could debut as a vehicle similar in size to the VW Atlas four-door SUV.

Volkswagen is also considering adding production of the ID.Buzz electric minivan to its U.S. operations. The vehicle features retro styling based on the original VW Microbus and has been rendered in a pickup version that has not yet been confirmed for sale.