Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maintenance
Published

Rare license plate sold for record $15 million

Dubai number 7 plate auctioned for charity

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Bugatti sells the world’s most expensive car Video

Bugatti sells the world’s most expensive car

Bugatti sold the world's most expensive new car for $18.9 million

And you thought registering your car in the U.S. was expensive.

A rare license plate has been sold in the United Arab Emirates for an astonishing amount.

The number 7 plate from Dubai was purchased for a record $15 million.

But it is not an example of out of control regulations.

$20 MILLION VOLVO FOR SALE IN NEW YORK -- HERE'S WHY THE PRICE IS SO HIGH

The Dubai 7 plate was sold for $15 million at a charity auction.

The Dubai 7 plate was sold for $15 million at a charity auction. (Emirates Auction)

The plate was auctioned by the government to raise money for the 1 Billion Meals Foundation, a charity founded by the country's ruler to help fight world hunger.

UAE countries often hold charity auctions for plates with low numbers, which are seen as a status symbol in the region.

Dubai has one of the largest concentrations of luxury and exotic cars, which are often donated to the police to use in an outreach capacity.

Dubai has one of the largest concentrations of luxury and exotic cars, which are often donated to the police to use in an outreach capacity. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The identity of the buyer has not been revealed, but they now hold the Guinness World Record for highest price ever paid for a license plate.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The previous high mark was the $14.2 million sale of the Abu Dhabi number 1 plate in 2008.

The Bugatti La Voitre Noir was sold for a reported $18.9 million.

The Bugatti La Voitre Noir was sold for a reported $18.9 million. (Bugatti)

The $15 million amount is more than just about any new car in the world the plate might be used on, although the highest official price ever paid for a new car was $18.9 million for the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire supercar, which was delivered to its mystery owner in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Rolls-Royce is rumored to have sold the similarly bespoke Boat Tail convertible for $28 million the same year.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.