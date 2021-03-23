$20 million Volvo for sale in New York -- here's why the price is so high

The prices of collectible Volvos have been on the rise in recent years, but it’s still pretty rare to see one sell in the six-figure range.

One owner is looking to skip over seven figures and go straight to eight, however, with a 1998 V70 listed at $20 million.

The blue wagon is pretty much a run-of-the-mill model that’d probably be worth closer under $10,000, if not for one unique feature. The car currently wears a vanity license plate from New York that reads: New York.

The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, told Fox News Autos that he encouraged his father to apply for it as soon as the state made custom plates available back in the 1970s. It's been in the family ever since, passing from a Buick Rivera and to another Volvo before ending up on the V70.

Unlike Delaware, the U.K. and a few other places, New York doesn’t allow people to sell their license plates directly, so the $20 million price tag is technically for the car, but there is a legal process available to transfer them, according to the DMV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If someone decides to declare themselves the greatest New Yorker ever and pays the full price, it will be a world record amount for a set of plates, but not the first big-money sale.

Several have traded hands on the open markets for hundreds of thousands of dollars, while the UAE often auctions desirable numbers for charity, with the highest bid reaching $14 million in Abu Dhabi for the number 1 in 2008.

The Volvo owner does have some competition in the U.K., however, as custom car entrepreneur Afzal Kahn has his F1 plate listed for the equivalent of $27 million.