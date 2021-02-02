Ram trash talks Ford on Twitter ahead of new F-150 Raptor launch

The truck wars have taken to Twitter.

Ford is preparing to unveil the latest version of its F-150 Raptor high performance off-road pickup on Wednesday, but rival Ram isn’t having it.

The Raptor was originally launched in 2010 and didn’t get any direct competition until the Ram 1500 TRX debuted for 2021 with the most-powerful engine ever offered in a production pickup. The 702 hp supercharged V8 dwarfing the most recent Raptor’s 450 hp turbocharged V6.

Ram made this point in a response to Ford’s post announcing the Raptor’s upcoming reveal that said "POP THE HOOD".

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST: 2021 RAM 1500 TRX

Ford hasn’t indicated what kind of engine the new Raptor will feature, so it’s yet to be seen if it’s even looking to compete with the TRX on that front. The TRX offers similar ride and handling capability to the previous Raptor, however, but at a higher weight than the aluminum-bodied Ford that the extra power helps offset. However, there are rumors that Ford is planning a version of the Raptor that borrows the 760 hp supercharged V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500.

This isn’t the first time that a Stellantis brand has tried to rain on one of Ford’s parades. Last July, Jeep debuted the 470 hp V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 just hours before Ford’s long-awaited reveal of the 2021 Bronco, which will only be offered with turbocharged four and six-cylinder engines … for now.