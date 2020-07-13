V8-powered Jeep Wrangler crashes Ford Bronco's party
Jeep is raining on rival's parade
Better put the roof up.
Jeep decided to rain power on Monday night’s Ford Bronco debut parade by unveiling a Wrangler equipped with a V8 engine.
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is equipped with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 rated at 450 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. While billed as a concept, Jeep said it’s an indication that Wrangler fans who’ve been wanting a V8 model “may soon get their wish.”
The all-new Ford Bronco is set to be revealed at 8pm through a short film and extended-length commercials posted online and broadcast on ABC, ESPN and National Geographic Channel. The open-air SUV will be the first direct competitor the Wrangler has faced in decades, but is expected to feature smaller displacement turbocharged engines.
Jeep hasn’t offered a V8 in a Wrangler-type model since the 1981 CJ, but customizers often swap them into the latest versions. The Wrangler is currently offered with four-cylinder turbos, gasoline V6s and a turbodiesel V6.
The Rubicon 392 has also been outfitted with a 2-inch lift kit, 37-inch tires, unique Granite Crystal paint and a two-mode exhaust system that can turn up the volume on command.
Jeep brand boss Jim Morrison said in a press release that the concept proves that the company can make such a vehicle and that “Jeep is clearly listening to its customers. We are anxious to gauge their reaction to this new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, a vehicle that delivers an incredible and unmatched level of fun-to-drive performance and capability, on- and off-road.”
