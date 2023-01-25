Lamb tough? Baby Ram pickup spied being tested in the Arctic

There's a Ram lamb on the way.

The truck brand is developing a new small pickup, and prototypes have been caught on camera while being tested in the European Arctic.

The vehicle is set to be called the Ram 1200 and initially built on the other side of the world in Brazil for global sale.

The trucks in the photos are covered in camouflaging panels that make them look like cardboard SUVs, but underneath they are fully functional vehicles.

They were traveling with a Fiat Strada pickup, which is a subcompact model that's also known as the Ram 700 in some markets. The Ram 1200 is expected to feature a unibody chassis, four-cylinder powertrains and appears to be in the same size class as the compact Ford Maverick.

Ram doesn't officially have plans to compete against that pickup in the U.S. yet, but things could change quickly.

Ram CEO Mike Koval told Automotive News last September he's considering gauging the interest of the brand's dealers in such a model during a meeting in March.

"We've always said we know that on a global basis, probably the biggest area, the biggest white space opportunity for our brand to grow, has been the midsize pickup," Koval said. "We're looking at it, believe me, I am. We'll see, but I am thinking about bringing it and giving our dealers a sneak peek."

Ram currently only sells the full-size Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty Ram 2500/3500 pickups in the U.S. and hasn't had a midsize model in the lineup since the Dakota was discontinued in 2011.

The Jeep Gladiator fills that role for Stellantis dealers today, but the Wrangler-based truck is nearly as large as a full-size truck and longer than the Ford Ranger.