The Chevrolet Silverado EV is a transforming electric truck

The much anticipated 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV was unveiled Wednesday during GM CEO Mary Barra's CES keynote address with features designed to take on the Ford F-150 Lightning in the quickly-growing electric pickup segment.

The full-size truck will be built on the same platform as the GMC Hummer EV when it launches in 2023 in commercial WT and luxury RST First Edition trims.

Chevrolet said both models will have an estimated driving range of over 400 miles between charges and the capability to recharge at speeds of up to 100 miles worth of electricity in 10 minutes at a fast charging station.

The WT (Work Truck) will come with a 510 hp all-wheel-drive system with 615 lb-ft of torque, a payload rating of 1,200 pounds and a standard towing capacity of 8,000 pounds, while the RST’s powertrain is rated at 664 hp and 780 lb-ft and will be able to tow up to 10,000 pounds. A future fleet model will be added to the lineup with a maximum trailer capacity of 20,000 pounds, which rivals current heavy duty trucks.

Both models have crew cab body styles, 5-foot 11-inch beds, and waterproof front trunks that can be fitted with accessories including a slide-out tool box. The loaded RST adds a Multi-Flex Midgate similar to the one featured on the discontinued Chevrolet Avalanche that allows the rear wall of the cabin to be folded down into the cab to extend the load floor to over nine feet.

An optional PowerBase system uses the battery pack as a 10.2 kW power source through up to 10 outlets and has a rack integrated into the bedside wall for storing tools while they charge.

Inside, the Silverado EV has a full digital instrument cluster and large central infotainment system display along with a head-up display projected on the windshield in the RST, which offers GM’s Super Cruise hands-free highway driving system with trailer capability.

The RST also gets an air suspension system that can raise and lower the vehicle to optimize it’s on-road and off-road performance and a full panoramic glass roof.

Production of the WT is scheduled to kick off in spring of 2023 at a yet to be announced starting price and the RST First Edition will follow in the fall at $105,000. Chevrolet said a $39,900 entry level model with a smaller battery pack and shorter range will be added to the lineup later along with several additional trims, including an off-road Trail Boss, at prices ranging from $50,000 to $80,000.