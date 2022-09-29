The 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel diesel was designed to get dirty

The Ram Rebel has been to the gym.

Ram is adding the popular trim that was launched in 2016 on the light duty Ram 1500 pickup to its heavy duty 2500 lineup.

It is officially called the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel and will be available with a diesel engine, unlike the current Ram 2500 Power Wagon off-roader that can only be had with a gasoline-fueled 6.4-liter Hemi V8.

The Rebel comes with the Hemi, which is rated at 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque, but offers the option of a Cummins diesel inline-six-cylinder that turns it into a towing and tugging champ.

The 6.7-liter inline-six-cylinder is rated at 370 hp and 850 lb-ft, which helps give it a 16,870-pound tow rating and payload capacity of 3,140 pounds compared to the Power Wagon's 10,520 pounds and 2,999 pounds.

The diesel offering comes as Ram has announced it is discontinuing the V6 diesel that is available in the light duty trucks, including the 1500 Rebel, in January.

The two trucks share most of their exterior styling, but the Rebel gets its own Mopar sport performance hood and 20-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch tires, while an 18-inch option will be offered later in the model year.

The Rebel has a limited slip and locking rear differential and an off-road tuned suspension that can be enhanced with air springs in the rear. Hemi-powered trucks can be ordered with a factory-installed 12,000-pound Warn winch. It does not have a front locking differential like the Power Wagon, but is equipped with a full set of protective skid plates.

A 360-degree camera with a split screen view that shows both sides of a trailer is standard and a full suite of electronic driver aids including adaptive cruise control, a blind spot monitor, lane-keeping assist and a video rearview mirror is optional.

The four-door crew cab can be ordered with either a front bench seat or buckets in a choice of cloth or leather upholstery.

Prices start at $68,940 and deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.