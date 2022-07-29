Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pickups
Published

Hidden compartments in pickup trucks? Here's where to find them

Truck storage solutions are getting more clever every model year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Video

Test drive: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is Ford's first electric truck and has features not found on any other F-Series model. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu takes it for a spin.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trucks do not typically have trunks, but there are more and more places to hide your junk in today's pickups.

In an effort to maximize the utility of their trucks, automakers have engaged in an escalating arms race to find new places to add storage on and inside of them.

Things have moved far beyond double glove compartments and cubbies under the rear seats.

Here are a few of the most clever solutions designers have come up with in recent years:

RAM RAMBOX

2022 Ram 1500 - RamBox

2022 Ram 1500 - RamBox (Ram)

Like a stuffed-crust pizza, Ram has filled the sides of its pickup beds with waterproof lockable trunks it calls the RamBox that can carry everything from tools to cold drinks.

CHEVROLET SILVERADO SEAT BACK STORAGE

The Chevrolet Silverado's seats have compartments integrated into them.

The Chevrolet Silverado's seats have compartments integrated into them. (Fox News Autos)

The rear seat backs in the Chevrolet Silverado do not just provide lumbar support, but also open up to reveal two small compartments within them.

RIVIAN GEAR TUNNEL

(Rivian)

Rivian has taken advantage of the extra space provided by its electric pickup's unique flat chassis to install an 11.6-cubic-foot tunnel-shaped trunk between the cabin and bed that can be accessed by doors on either side.

REVIEW: THE 2022 RIVIAN R1T IS A GAME-CHANGING TRUCK

HONDA RIDGELINE IN-BED TRUNK

The Honda Ridgeline's tailgate swings out like a door to make it easier to access its In-Bed Trunk.

The Honda Ridgeline's tailgate swings out like a door to make it easier to access its In-Bed Trunk. (Fox News Autos)

The Honda Ridgeline features a car-like unibody construction with an independent rear suspension that allowed its designers to equip it with an In-Bed Trunk under the cargo box floor that is easily accessed thanks to a tailgate that can swing open like a door.

FORD F-150 LIGHTNING MEGA POWER FRUNK

The F-150 Lightning features a Mega Power Frunk.

The F-150 Lightning features a Mega Power Frunk. (Fox News Autos)

The electric Ford F-150 Lightning shares its boxy body with the rest of the F-150 lineup, but repurposes the engine compartment with a 14.1-cubic-foot trunk under a power hood.

REVIEW: THE 2022 FORD F-150 LIGHTNING IS A POWERHOUSE PICKUP

CHEVROLET COLORADO TAILGATE STORAGE

The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado's tailgate has a first of its kind compartment built-in.

The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado's tailgate has a first of its kind compartment built-in. (Chevrolet)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The upcoming 2023 Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickup may not be the biggest truck, but Chevy found a new place for owners to put stuff by incorporating a 45-inch wide compartment into the tailgate that locks when the tailgate is closed.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos