Pro soccer player buys $300G Lamborghini after first goal

Trincão treated himself.

FC Barcelona winger Francisco Trincão scored his first league goal for the soccer powerhouse this past weekend against Real Betis and celebrated by picking up a new car fit for a future superstar.

The Portuguese player bought a Lamborghini Huracán EVO from JM Automoción, located just outside the Catalan capital.

The high-performance coupe is powered by a 631 hp V10 and has a starting price over $300,000 in Spain, but he shouldn’t have too much trouble making the payments. The 21-year-old player reportedly makes close to $5 million per year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And the fact that it’s not the most practical car shouldn’t be an issue, either. Trincão already has a Cupra Formentor through a sponsorship with the VW Group-owned Spanish auto brand that including setting up each of the players with one of the $50,000 high-performance SUVs.

WHAT DOES LEO MESSI DRIVE?