Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lamborghini
Published

Pro soccer player buys $300G Lamborghini after first goal

21-year-old makes $5 million per year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Can new Lamborghini blow you away?Video

Can new Lamborghini blow you away?

Ride along with Gary Gastelu in the heart-stopping 2015 Lamborghini Huracan.

Trincão treated himself.

FC Barcelona winger Francisco Trincão scored his first league goal for the soccer powerhouse this past weekend against Real Betis and celebrated by picking up a new car fit for a future superstar.

Barcelona great Leo Messi congratulates Trincão on his first league goal for the team.

Barcelona great Leo Messi congratulates Trincão on his first league goal for the team. (Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The Portuguese player bought a Lamborghini Huracán EVO from JM Automoción, located just outside the Catalan capital.

The high-performance coupe is powered by a 631 hp V10 and has a starting price over $300,000 in Spain, but he shouldn’t have too much trouble making the payments. The 21-year-old player reportedly makes close to $5 million per year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And the fact that it’s not the most practical car shouldn’t be an issue, either. Trincão already has a Cupra Formentor through a sponsorship with the VW Group-owned Spanish auto brand that including setting up each of the players with one of the $50,000 high-performance SUVs.

WHAT DOES LEO MESSI DRIVE?

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos