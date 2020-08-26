Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

What does Lionel Messi drive?

The soccer legend doesn't overdo it when it comes to cars

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
New Mercedes-Benz G550 looks very oldVideo

New Mercedes-Benz G550 looks very old

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 looks just like the 1970s model it replaces, but looks can be deceiving. Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu says the high tech SUV is bigger and better than the original G.

Lionel Messi may be riding off into the Barcelona sunset soon, but in what?

Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The soccer legend has asked to be released from the only team he’s played for as a professional, where he gets paid over $50 million per year. But despite earning nearly $1 billion over the years, the Argentine lives a pretty low-key life.

Unlike his archrival Cristiano Ronaldo, who seems to post a photo of a new exotic car to Instagram every other week, these are absent from Messi's feed. That said, he has had a few interesting cars in the garage of his Castelldefels home outside Barcelona.

AP

AP

Along with the loaners he got every year from former Barcelona team partner Audi, he’s owned a Range Rover and a custom Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale that was recently sold for $125,000.

(mobile.de)

He also also appeared in commercials for the Indian Tata Zica subcompact, which launched in 2016 just as the debilitating disease of the same name swept the world and was later rebranded the Tiago. Messi, however, was never seen tooling around Catalonia in one.

(Tata)

Instead, the father of three has lately been driving an SUV that’s very practical … especially if you need to high-tail it out of town.

Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s a black 174 mph Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe that’s powered by a 577 hp twin-turbo V8 and has a starting price of $115,000. Of course, he's not the only one who kicks balls for a living that has one.

Is there anything that other guy doesn't own?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto