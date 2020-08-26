What does Lionel Messi drive?

Lionel Messi may be riding off into the Barcelona sunset soon, but in what?

The soccer legend has asked to be released from the only team he’s played for as a professional, where he gets paid over $50 million per year. But despite earning nearly $1 billion over the years, the Argentine lives a pretty low-key life.

Unlike his archrival Cristiano Ronaldo, who seems to post a photo of a new exotic car to Instagram every other week, these are absent from Messi's feed. That said, he has had a few interesting cars in the garage of his Castelldefels home outside Barcelona.

Along with the loaners he got every year from former Barcelona team partner Audi, he’s owned a Range Rover and a custom Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale that was recently sold for $125,000.

He also also appeared in commercials for the Indian Tata Zica subcompact, which launched in 2016 just as the debilitating disease of the same name swept the world and was later rebranded the Tiago. Messi, however, was never seen tooling around Catalonia in one.

Instead, the father of three has lately been driving an SUV that’s very practical … especially if you need to high-tail it out of town.

It’s a black 174 mph Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe that’s powered by a 577 hp twin-turbo V8 and has a starting price of $115,000. Of course, he's not the only one who kicks balls for a living that has one.

Is there anything that other guy doesn't own?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP