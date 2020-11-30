Lady Gaga's '911' Lamborghini being raffled for mental health charity

Lady Gaga is raffling off a Lamborghini that was used in one of her videos and is a lot more serious than the outrageous sports cars typically are.

The 2020 Huracán EVO RWD was featured in the video for her song "911" that deals with the topic of mental illness and is being used to raise money for her Born This Way foundation charity.

The video depicts Gaga as a bicyclist hallucinating after an accident involving the Lamborghini and another car that’s meant to evoke her personal experiences using antipsychotic medication.

The Lamborghini was not damaged for its appearance in the video.

Fans of the cause and the $208,571 car can enter the raffle on Omaze for free through December 17, but multiple entries are available for various donations ranging from 100 for $10 to 2,000 for $100.

