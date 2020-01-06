Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

(Lamborghini)

Lamborghini
Published

The Lamborghini Evo Rear-Wheel Drive is ready to get wild

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Father and son 3D printing their own LamborghiniVideo

Father and son 3D printing their own Lamborghini

Sterling Backus and his son wanted their own Lamborghini, so they decided to build one at home with 3D printers. Backus wants to use it to teach kids about STEM.

Alexa, do a burnout”

(Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has unveiled a new rear-wheel-drive version of its Huracan Evo sports car that trades some of the performance and security provided by all-wheel-drive traction for extra excitement.

(Lamborghini)

The literally named Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel-Drive is lighter and wilder than its counterparts, tasking just two tires with the job of handling the 602 hp provided by its V10 engine and featuring a stability-control system tuned to allow a fair amount of slipping and sliding in turns and even in a straight line under acceleration.

(Lamborghini)

The coupe is also equipped with Lamborghini’s latest infotainment system, which is integrated with Amazon Alexa and allows passengers to control vehicle functions -- including lighting, climate control and linked Alexa features -- with their voice.

CALIFORNIA FATHER AND SON 3D-PRINTING A LAMBORGHINI REPLICA GOT TO RIDE IN A REAL ONE

And it's a bargain! Relatively, speaking. The Huracan Evo RWD's $208,571 base price is around $50,000 less than the cheapest all-wheel-drive version.

“Alexa, how do I get a job on Wall Street?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu