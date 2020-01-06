The Lamborghini Evo Rear-Wheel Drive is ready to get wild

“Alexa, do a burnout”

Lamborghini has unveiled a new rear-wheel-drive version of its Huracan Evo sports car that trades some of the performance and security provided by all-wheel-drive traction for extra excitement.

The literally named Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel-Drive is lighter and wilder than its counterparts, tasking just two tires with the job of handling the 602 hp provided by its V10 engine and featuring a stability-control system tuned to allow a fair amount of slipping and sliding in turns and even in a straight line under acceleration.

The coupe is also equipped with Lamborghini’s latest infotainment system, which is integrated with Amazon Alexa and allows passengers to control vehicle functions -- including lighting, climate control and linked Alexa features -- with their voice.

And it's a bargain! Relatively, speaking. The Huracan Evo RWD's $208,571 base price is around $50,000 less than the cheapest all-wheel-drive version.

“Alexa, how do I get a job on Wall Street?”

