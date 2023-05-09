The Porsche 718 Spyder RS is the last gas-powered car of its kind

Porsche is sending its sportiest internal combustion engine model out with a lot of bangs.

The 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS will be the last variant of the two-seat 718 lineup introduced with a gasoline-fueled engine before it is replaced by an all-electric version the following year.

The Spyder RS is a roadster version of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS coupe and shares its high-revving engine.

The mid-mounted 4.0-liter flat 6-cylinder is rated at 493 horsepower, which is also used in the 911 GT3.

Its redline is set at 9,000 RPM. That's remarkably high for a production car engine, with the cylinders firing at a rate of 27,000 times per minute at that speed.

Air intakes located behind the driver's and passenger's shoulders help accentuate the sound of the naturally aspirated motor. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which can be shifted with paddles behind the steering wheel.

The open-top Spyder RS doesn't have a built-in roof to save weight but does come with a manually-installed fabric top that clips on for occasional use.

The car is designed with track driving in mind and has a racing-inspired design with vents over the front wheels that reduce aerodynamic lift at speed. Its ducktail spoiler creates downforce to help keep the rear of the car planted to the pavement.

The Spyder RS rides on 20-inch forged alloy wheels which high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and a computer-controlled suspension system. Its top speed is listed at 191 mph.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic-framed bucket seats with provisions for racing harnesses are standard.

Pricing starts at $162,150, which is exactly the same as the Cayman GT4 RS coupe's price and more than double the price of an entry-level 718 Cayman or 718 Boxster convertible.

Deliveries will begin next spring just before the 718's battery-powered successor is launched.

Details on the latter haven't been revealed, but the four-door electric Porsche Taycan on sale today is available in models with up to 750 horsepower.

Porsche hasn't committed to going all-electric as a brand, however, and has invested in carbon-neutral synthetic fuel research in an effort to keep internal combustion alive in future models like the 911.