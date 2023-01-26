Porsche rebooted its first car to celebrate 75th birthday

Porsche is throwing itself a party.

The automaker is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the start of road car production this year.

Porsche began as a design firm in 1931 and was responsible for the original Volkswagen Beetle along with several German military vehicles, before becoming an automaker of its own.

Its first model was the 356, which was offered in both coupe and convertible models at a starting price of roughly $3,750.

Popular both on the road and for racing, Porsche continued updating and selling it until 1965.

Approximately 76,000 original cars were built, but it has lived on ever since as a popular template for replicas.

Porsche has now built a recreation of its own, but as a very modern reboot.

The 357 is based on the current Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, but has been redesigned with the humpback style of the 356. It's powered by a mid-mounted 493 hp 4.0-liter flat-six-cylinder engine and wears racing-style bodywork, hidden headlights and uses slim video cameras instead of sideview mirrors.

The front roof pillars have also been blacked-out to create the look of a racing helmet visor.

The car will be on display at an exhibition in Berlin through September. There are currently no plans to put it into production as-is, but the look could migrate to other Porsche products.

"The study is an attempt to coherently combine the past, present and future. The proportions are reminiscent of the historical model, while details visualize the view into the future," Michael Mauer, vice president style Porsche, said.