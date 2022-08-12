Expand / Collapse search
Porsche built a real Sally 911 from 'Cars' and you can buy it for charity

"Sally blue" 911 inspired by the cartoon character

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Sometimes life imitates art that imitates life.

Porsche has built a one-of-a-kind 911 inspired by Sally from the animated film "Cars."

The Sally Special is based on the 911 GTS and finished in a unique "Sally Blue" paint fashioned after the on-screen characters.

It has also been equipped with a set of twisted turbo style wheels like the cartoon cars, which was based on a 2002 911 Carrera, that are not otherwise available on the 911 today.

The Sally Special was inspired by the cartoon character.

The Sally Special was inspired by the cartoon character. (Porsche)

A seven-speed manual transmission is included along with the stock 473 horsepower GTS turbocharged flat-6-cylinder.

It's Sally Blue paint is used inside and out.

It's Sally Blue paint is used inside and out. (Porsche)

The blue theme continues inside where it is used in accent trim and houndstooth upholstery.

The valve covers feature the "Cars" logo.

The valve covers feature the "Cars" logo. (Porsche)

Several movie-themed Easter eggs have been added, including Cars-branded valve caps and a drive mode button on the steering wheel that's been relabeled "Kachow Mode."

"Kachow Mode" has been added to the Sport Response button.

"Kachow Mode" has been added to the Sport Response button. (Porsche)

The car also has Sally's signature tattoo, which is visible when the rear spoiler is deployed.

The car has Sally's signature tattoo.

The car has Sally's signature tattoo. (Porsche)

Open the engine cover and a comic book-style "GTS Powered" decal is revealed.

The Sally Special is based on the 911 GTS.

The Sally Special is based on the 911 GTS. (Porsche)

What the car does not have is eyes on the windshield, but it does get a set of bespoke LED Matrix design headlights with full silver surrounds.

The car is set to be auctioned at the RM Sotheby's Monterey event on August 20, but Porsche will not be cashing the check. All the proceeds will be split between Girls Inc. and USA for UNHCR, the latter charity of which has been heavily involved in helping refugees of the war in Ukraine.

A pre-auction estimate has not been offered, but a standard GTS has a starting price of $144,050.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos