Porsche built a real Sally 911 from 'Cars' and you can buy it for charity

Sometimes life imitates art that imitates life.

Porsche has built a one-of-a-kind 911 inspired by Sally from the animated film "Cars."

The Sally Special is based on the 911 GTS and finished in a unique "Sally Blue" paint fashioned after the on-screen characters.

It has also been equipped with a set of twisted turbo style wheels like the cartoon cars, which was based on a 2002 911 Carrera, that are not otherwise available on the 911 today.

A seven-speed manual transmission is included along with the stock 473 horsepower GTS turbocharged flat-6-cylinder.

The blue theme continues inside where it is used in accent trim and houndstooth upholstery.

Several movie-themed Easter eggs have been added, including Cars-branded valve caps and a drive mode button on the steering wheel that's been relabeled "Kachow Mode."

The car also has Sally's signature tattoo, which is visible when the rear spoiler is deployed.

Open the engine cover and a comic book-style "GTS Powered" decal is revealed.

What the car does not have is eyes on the windshield, but it does get a set of bespoke LED Matrix design headlights with full silver surrounds.

The car is set to be auctioned at the RM Sotheby's Monterey event on August 20, but Porsche will not be cashing the check. All the proceeds will be split between Girls Inc. and USA for UNHCR, the latter charity of which has been heavily involved in helping refugees of the war in Ukraine.

A pre-auction estimate has not been offered, but a standard GTS has a starting price of $144,050.