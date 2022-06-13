Porsche salutes America with red, white and blue 911

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Porsche has something special for its American fans.

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America is a limited edition model that celebrates the 70th anniversary of the 1953 356 America roadster.

The original was specially designed for the U.S. market at the behest of famed importer Max Hoffman, with a lightweight aluminum body, Spartan interior and the top performance parts available, which included a 70 hp four-cylinder boxer engine.

It wasn't a huge hit at the time and only 17 were ever built, but today they're worth upwards of $4 million as collector cars.

The new model is painted Azure Blue 356, which is a heritage color based on one that was offered on the 356.

It also sports a unique set of white spoke wheels trimmed with a Guards Red ring, a satin black windshield frame, red seatbelts, red and white stitching, the word "America" embossed on the armrest and "America" decals above the rocker panels.

The engine is the standard GTS 473 hp 3.0-liter flat-six-cylinder, but is only available with a seven-speed manual transmission.

A computer-controlled adaptive suspension system is standard and both rear-wheel-steering and carbon ceramic brakes are optional.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America start at $186,370, but good luck finding one. Porsche is only building 100 for the U.S. and another 15 for Canada, even if it doesn't quite match the flag there.