Porsche
Published

Porsche salutes America with red, white and blue 911

Limited edition sports car pays tribute to the Porsche 356 America

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Video

Test drive: 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is the brand's first all-electric station wagon, but Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says its far from a retro ride.

Porsche has something special for its American fans.

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America is a limited edition model that celebrates the 70th anniversary of the 1953 356 America roadster.

The original was specially designed for the U.S. market at the behest of famed importer Max Hoffman, with a lightweight aluminum body, Spartan interior and the top performance parts available, which included a 70 hp four-cylinder boxer engine.

It wasn't a huge hit at the time and only 17 were ever built, but today they're worth upwards of $4 million as collector cars.

The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America is a tribute to the 356 America.

The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America is a tribute to the 356 America. (Porsche)

The new model is painted Azure Blue 356, which is a heritage color based on one that was offered on the 356.

The convertible features a red, white and blue color scheme.

The convertible features a red, white and blue color scheme. (Porsche)

It also sports a unique set of white spoke wheels trimmed with a Guards Red ring, a satin black windshield frame, red seatbelts, red and white stitching, the word "America" embossed on the armrest and "America" decals above the rocker panels.

The interior features red and white stitching.

The interior features red and white stitching. (Porsche)

The engine is the standard GTS 473 hp 3.0-liter flat-six-cylinder, but is only available with a seven-speed manual transmission.

Only 100 cars will be available in the U.S.

Only 100 cars will be available in the U.S. (Porsche)

A computer-controlled adaptive suspension system is standard and both rear-wheel-steering and carbon ceramic brakes are optional.

The 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America start at $186,370, but good luck finding one. Porsche is only building 100 for the U.S. and another 15 for Canada, even if it doesn't quite match the flag there.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos