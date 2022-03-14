Expand / Collapse search
Porsche
Published

Porsche auctioning new 'Sally' 911 to help Ukraine

"Cars" inspired 911 will be auctioned for charity

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Porsche has a unique 20th birthday celebration planned.

A 911 inspired by the cartoon character Sally from "Cars" will be auctioned to help support humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

A 911 inspired by the cartoon character Sally from "Cars" will be auctioned to help support humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

The automaker is creating a new 911 inspired by the character Sally Carrera from the film "Cars" in collaboration with Pixar and will auction it off for charity.

The car will feature several design elements from the movie car.

The car will feature several design elements from the movie car.

Sally was based on the 2002 911 and the company is designing the new model to be roadworthy, but include several signature features from the car in the film.

These include the light blue color, an updated version of the turbo twist wheels, a pinstripe tattoo and what appear to be headlights shaded to look like eyes.

Sally was based on a 2002 911.

Sally was based on a 2002 911.

The car will be completed later this year and auctioned by RM Sotheby’s with the proceeds split between the USA for UNHCR's support of children and families affected by the conflict in Ukraine and Girls Inc.

A Porsche Design watch matching the car will be included in the lot.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos