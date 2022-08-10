The Porsche Taycan just reclaimed this record from the Tesla Model S

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Taycan is the king of the 'Ring … again.

A Porsche Taycan Turbo S has reclaimed the lap record for electric production cars on Germany's famed Nurburgring Nordschleife track with a time of 7 minutes, 33 seconds.

The rough and winding 12.9-mile-long circuit is used by automakers around the world for development and as a benchmark for their performance models.

A Taycan had previously set the record in 2019 at 7:42, but it was surpassed by a Tesla Model S Plaid last September that posted a mark of 7:35 around the same timing loop used.

TEST DRIVE: THE 2021 PORSCHE TAYCAN CROSS TURISMO IS THE STATION WAGON OF THE FUTURE … TODAY!

Aside from a roll cage and racing seats, the Taycan was totally stock, but equipped with a new optional performance kit that was being showcased.

The package includes 21-inch wheels with high performance Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires and new software for the Porsche 4D Chassis Control system, which constantly adjusts the steering and suspension and was reprogrammed to work with the updated wheel and tire combo.

"In the past, only thoroughbred super sports cars got into the 7:33 range," said Lars Kern, the Porsche development driver that set the lap time.

"With the new performance kit I was able to push even harder, and the car was even more precise and agile to boot."

PORSCHE SALUTES AMERICA WITH RED, WHITE AND BLUE 911

The kit is only available in Germany for now and the tires are primarily designed for track use, but it all still qualifies the Taycan used as a production car by Nurburgring standards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 5,101-pound Taycan Turbo S and 4,766-pound Model S Plaid are similar in size, but the Porsche is rated for a maximum of 750 hp while the Tesla is listed at 1,020 hp.

Porsche and Kern also currently hold the overall production car record at the track at 6:43, set last year in a 911 GT2 RS fitted with a Manthey Performance Kit.