Pony car pricing: Here's how much the 2024 Ford Mustang costs

The 2024 Ford Mustang will not be rolling into showrooms until this summer, but its prices have been released.

The updated pony car features fresh exterior styling and a new interior with a full digital dashboard on all trims.

It carries over the choice of an Ecoboost 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine or 5.0-liter V8, both matched to either a six-speed manual transmission or 10-speed automatic.

The V8 will deliver 486 horsepower in the Mustang GT, making it the most powerful version of the model ever, while a higher performance Mustang Dark Horse will get one with 500 horsepower.

The changes come with changes in price from the current cars, of course, and they're not insignificant.

A base Ecoboost Fastback starts at $30,920, not including destination fees, which is up from $27,770 for the 2023 car.

The lowest priced GT Fastback is now $41,945, an increase of $3,150.

The Dark Horse, which is a new model, but similar in spirit to the $56,570 Mach 1, lists for $57,950.

Pricing details for options and accessories, including the automatic transmission, have not yet been released.

The Dark Horse will also be offered with a Handling Package that upgrades the tires, suspension and adds a rear wing and other downforce-producing elements.

It can also be ordered with color-shifting paint a hand-painted stripe package similar to the $10,000 option that was available on the last Mustang Shelby GT500, but Ford has not yet said how much either will be.