The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is a thoroughbred

Ford's newest sports car was designed to be a front-runner.

The Dark Horse unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show is the highest performance version of the redesigned 2024 Mustang.

The coupe will feature the most powerful version of the Mustang's 5.0-liter V8 ever made, with a targeted output of 500 horsepower.

It's also equipped with ride enhancements, like a standard computer controlled suspension, Torsen limited slip rear differential, Brembo performance brakes and a staggered 19x9.5-inch front and 19x10-inch rear wheel and tire package.

The Dark Horse will come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission that's an evolution of the one that was used in the most recent Mustang Shelby GT350, but a 10-speed automatic will also be available. Brake, engine and rear axle cooling are all upgraded from the Mustang GT.

An optional Handling Package will also be offered that adds wider 19x10.5-inch and 19x11-inch tires plus a stiffer suspension and larger, downforce-producing rear wing.

The new model even gets its own fender logos, which depict a horse's head looking straight-on surrounded by a stylized horseshoe.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but deliveries begin next summer and there will be two even more extreme models available.

The Dark Horse S is a track only car with a stripped out interior, racing seats, roll cage and fire suppression system while the Dark Horse R has additional equipment designed for competition.