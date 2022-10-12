Pepper-spraying armored Cadillac Escalade is out for Vengeance

You won't have trouble finding a parking space for this full-size SUV. You can clear one out for yourself.

California custom truck builder Rezvani has started taking orders for its latest outlandish creation, the Cadillac Escalade-based Vengeance.

The seven- or eight-passenger truck features the company's signature futuristic military video game-inspired styling and a host of updates that turn it into an actual personal security vehicle.

"The goal was to put a science fiction video game concept car in people's driveways," Rezvani CEO Ferris Rezvani said.

The blocky truck is built around the standard Escalade and carries over its luxurious interior with just a few Rezvani logos added.

It can be ordered with any of the Escalade's three engine choices, which are a 420 hp V8, a 277 hp turbo-diesel and the high performance Escalade-V's 628 hp supercharged V8 for prices starting at $249,000.

The main mechanical change on the standard build is a set of 35-inch all-terrain tires mounted to unique rims, but several packages are available to help it live up to its looks.

A $95,000 military package adds armored bodywork and underbody protection against explosives, bulletproof glass, run-flat tires, a heavy duty suspension, a ram-capable steel front bumper, electromagnetic pulse protection for its electrical systems, a host of lights and sirens, gas masks and a body armor kit for where those are legal.

It also includes dead bolts for the doors and electrified door handles that can send a shock through anyone who tries to open them without permission.

Dispensers built into the side view mirror housings can disperse pepper spray along the vehicle's flanks, while the exhaust can produce a smokescreen behind it.

Gun safes and a central-tire inflation system are also on the options list, and there's a $125,000 Executive Seating upgrade that swaps the second two rows of seats for dual recliners and a full entertainment suite.

Use of some Vengeance features is restricted by local laws, so it's up to the owner to be familiar with regulations, but the vehicles are available for deliveries around the world.

The Vengeance is Rezvani's first model with three rows of seats, but it also sells the Jeep Gladiator pickup-based Hercules 6x6, which has three axles and much of the same security equipment.